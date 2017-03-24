Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $329,000 Position in Movado Group, Inc (MOV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board continued to hold its stake in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,431 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Movado Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,266,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,416,000 after buying an additional 92,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Movado Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after buying an additional 19,142 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Movado Group by 34.7% in the third quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC now owns 521,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after buying an additional 134,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Movado Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after buying an additional 24,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Movado Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 227,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 38,597 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) opened at 24.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $559.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.06. Movado Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $31.95.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.11 million. Movado Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Movado Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/public-sector-pension-investment-board-has-329000-position-in-movado-group-inc-mov.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOV shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen and Company reduced their target price on shares of Movado Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets and distributes watches. The Company operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment includes the design, development, sourcing, marketing and distribution of watches, and after-sales service activities and shipping. It sells all of its brands to jewelry store chains, department stores and independent jewelers.

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.