Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $322,000 Position in Blue Nile Inc (NILE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board maintained its stake in shares of Blue Nile Inc (NASDAQ:NILE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Blue Nile worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Nile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Nile by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after buying an additional 37,806 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Nile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $884,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Nile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Nile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blue Nile Inc (NASDAQ:NILE) opened at 40.71 on Friday. Blue Nile Inc has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $41.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Nile from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

About Blue Nile

Blue Nile, Inc (Blue Nile) is a United States-based company, which operates as an online retailer of diamonds and fine jewelry. The Company’s merchandise consists of engagement and non-engagement products. The engagement product category includes gold or platinum engagement rings with a diamond center stone and loose diamonds.

