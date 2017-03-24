Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $318,000 Stake in Landauer Inc (LDR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board continued to hold its position in shares of Landauer Inc (NYSE:LDR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.07% of Landauer worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Landauer by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Landauer by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,003,000 after buying an additional 42,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Landauer by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Landauer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landauer by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Landauer Inc (NYSE:LDR) opened at 46.15 on Friday. Landauer Inc has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $444.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Landauer (NYSE:LDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm earned $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 million. Landauer had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 12.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Landauer Inc will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Landauer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landauer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Strong purchased 43,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $2,268,492.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Landauer

Landauer, Inc is a provider of technical and analytical services to determine occupational and environmental radiation exposure. The Company is a provider of outsourced medical physics services, and a provider of radiology related medical products. The Company operates through three segments: Radiation Measurement, Medical Physics and Medical Products.

