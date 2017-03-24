Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $308,000 Position in Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board continued to hold its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,826 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,854,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after buying an additional 200,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after buying an additional 96,430 shares during the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter valued at $10,177,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 492,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 18,263 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) opened at 9.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.03 million, a PE ratio of 191.20 and a beta of 1.21. Barnes & Noble Education Inc has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Barnes & Noble Education Inc will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/public-sector-pension-investment-board-has-308000-position-in-barnes-noble-education-inc-bned.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, insider Srijayanth D. Chakrapani sold 6,500 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $63,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,824.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc is a contract operator of bookstores on college and university campuses across the United States and a provider of digital education services. The Company offers a support system, and a retail and digital learning experience for students. Through its subsidiary, Barnes & Noble College Booksellers, LLC, the Company operates approximately 750 campus bookstores and the school-branded e-commerce sites for each store, serving over five million college students and their faculty.

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.