Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $298,000 Stake in Bill Barrett Co. (BBG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board held its position in Bill Barrett Co. (NYSE:BBG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,580 shares of the energy company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.07% of Bill Barrett worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bill Barrett during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Bill Barrett by 24.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,234 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bill Barrett by 19.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bill Barrett by 49.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Bill Barrett by 19.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,160 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill Barrett Co. (NYSE:BBG) opened at 4.29 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $319.15 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. Bill Barrett Co. has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $9.38.

Bill Barrett (NYSE:BBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.47 million. Bill Barrett had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 81.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bill Barrett Co. will post ($0.94) earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBG. Canaccord Genuity set a $8.00 target price on Bill Barrett and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. FBR & Co began coverage on Bill Barrett in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. National Securities dropped their target price on Bill Barrett from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on Bill Barrett from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Bill Barrett in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Bill Barrett Company Profile

Bill Barrett Corporation is an independent energy company that develops, acquires and explores for oil and natural gas resources. The Company’s assets and operations are located in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The Company develops oil and natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States.

