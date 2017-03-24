Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $284,000 Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board held its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,662 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.06% of LivePerson worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 240,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,718,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Group I LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Group I LLC now owns 3,102,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after buying an additional 777,009 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in LivePerson by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after buying an additional 90,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) opened at 6.60 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $384.77 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $8.85.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The firm earned $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post $0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc (Liveperson) is a provider of mobile and online messaging technologies that power digital communication between brands and consumers. The Company’s segments include Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage its cloud-based LiveEngage’s intelligence engine.

