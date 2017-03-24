Public Sector Pension Investment Board Continues to Hold Stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board continued to hold its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,718 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Lumber Liquidators Holdings worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings by 4.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings by 14.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings by 881.2% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 401,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after buying an additional 360,341 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings by 8.3% in the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) opened at 18.78 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. The firm’s market capitalization is $530.50 million.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $244.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.21 million. Lumber Liquidators Holdings had a negative net margin of 8.72% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current year.

LL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators Holdings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

About Lumber Liquidators Holdings

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The Company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate and resilient vinyl flooring direct to the consumer. Its product categories include Solid and Engineered Hardwood; Laminate; Bamboo, Cork, Vinyl Plank and Other, Moldings and Accessories, and Non-Merchandise Services.

