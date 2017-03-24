Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.07% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSII. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,181,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,544,000 after buying an additional 59,005 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,111,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,854,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 693,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,868,000 after buying an additional 41,525 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 667,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,122,000 after buying an additional 223,459 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) opened at 25.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $480.22 million, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.62. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.14 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Beard sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $87,616.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,383.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc (Heidrick & Struggles) is an advisory firm providing executive search culture shaping and leadership consulting services to businesses and business leaders across the world. The Company operates its executive search and leadership consulting services in three geographic regions, including the Americas (which include the countries in North and South America), Europe (which includes the continents of Europe and Africa) and Asia Pacific (which includes Asia and the Middle East).

