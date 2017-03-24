Prudential Public Limited Company (puk) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:puk) declared a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.744 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Prudential Public Limited Company’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.34.

Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK) opened at 43.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.25. Prudential Public Limited Company has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $44.21.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PUK. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Public Limited Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Societe Generale raised Prudential Public Limited Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public Limited Company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Public Limited Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Public Limited Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

About Prudential Public Limited Company

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company has operations in Asia, the United States and the United Kingdom. Its segments include Insurance operations, including Asia, the United States (Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Jackson)) and the United Kingdom, and Asset management operations, including Eastspring Investments, the United States broker-dealer and asset management, M&G and Prudential Capital.

