Prothena Co. PLC (PRTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.43.

A number of research firms have commented on PRTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prothena Co. PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Instinet began coverage on shares of Prothena Co. PLC in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of Prothena Co. PLC in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Prothena Co. PLC in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Prothena Co. PLC in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Arthur W. Homan sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $163,281.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,579.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tran Nguyen purchased 1,000 shares of Prothena Co. PLC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.32 per share, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,224. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Prothena Co. PLC by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Prothena Co. PLC by 26.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Prothena Co. PLC by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Prothena Co. PLC by 26.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in Prothena Co. PLC by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 136,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) traded up 1.33% on Friday, hitting $52.45. 63,879 shares of the stock were exchanged. Prothena Co. PLC has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $68.18. The firm’s market cap is $1.84 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.44.

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.29. Prothena Co. PLC had a negative net margin of 11,365.41% and a negative return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. PLC will post ($5.17) earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Co. PLC Company Profile

Prothena Corporation Public Limited Company is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. The Company’s clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis (PRX003).

