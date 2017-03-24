Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) opened at 9.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, National Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prospect Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

In other Prospect Capital news, CFO Brian H. Oswald acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $232,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,422,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a financial services company. The Company primarily lends to and invests in middle market privately held companies. The Company is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

