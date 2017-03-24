Produce Investments Ltd (LON:PIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Whitman Howard in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.59) target price on the stock. Whitman Howard’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Produce Investments (LON:PIL) opened at 175.195 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 47.04 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 194.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 165.65. Produce Investments has a one year low of GBX 135.00 and a one year high of GBX 220.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 2.44 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.41%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Produce Investments Ltd (PIL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Whitman Howard” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/produce-investments-ltd-pil-receives-buy-rating-from-whitman-howard.html.

Produce Investments Company Profile

Produce Investments PLC is engaged in growing, sourcing, packing and marketing potatoes, daffodils bulbs and flowers. The Company operates through three segments: fresh, processing and other. The Fresh segment comprises the sites, staff and assets that grow, source, pack and deliver fresh produce to customers, ranging from large retailers, wholesalers to small private businesses and this segment covers potatoes, daffodils and bulbs.

Receive News & Ratings for Produce Investments Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Produce Investments Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.