Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “P&G shares have underperformed the Zacks categorized Soap & Cleaning Preparations industry so far this year. The company has been struggling over the past few quarters to boost sales significantly. Major foreign exchange headwind, weak volumes, divestitures and slowing market growth have been hurting sales. Soft consumer spending environment in developed markets also adds to the worries. Deterioration in key emerging markets has been resulting in deceleration in personal consumption expenditures as well as industry growth, which in turn, can lower demand for the company’s products. Though the company is investing in its brands and products as well as redesigning the supply chain, we await better visibility.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble Co in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Barclays PLC set a $93.00 target price on Procter & Gamble Co and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Procter & Gamble Co from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble Co in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Vetr cut Procter & Gamble Co from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.49 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble Co presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.73.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) traded down 0.47% on Thursday, reaching $90.34. 2,511,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.22 and a 200 day moving average of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.64. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $79.10 and a 52 week high of $92.00.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter. Procter & Gamble Co had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post $3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble Co news, insider Jeffrey K. Schomburger sold 36,227 shares of Procter & Gamble Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $3,169,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 20,910 shares of Procter & Gamble Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,819,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,936 shares of company stock worth $35,928,133 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co by 8.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 43,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. First American Bank boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co by 4.1% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 104,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble Co during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co by 0.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Co Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

