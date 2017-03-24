Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) Receives C$16.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) opened at 14.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.98. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.69 billion. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $16.48.

In other news, Director Shaoyang Shen acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.20 per share, with a total value of C$198,000.00.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc is a Canada-based exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company’s projects include Brucejack Project and the Snowfield Project, both of which are located in northwestern British Columbia.

