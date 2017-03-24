Premier Oil PLC (PMO) Given Speculative Buy Rating at GMP Securities

GMP Securities restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PMO. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Premier Oil PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Macquarie lowered shares of Premier Oil PLC to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 80 ($0.99) to GBX 69 ($0.85) in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Premier Oil PLC from GBX 106 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.11) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Premier Oil PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 90 ($1.11) price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on shares of Premier Oil PLC from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 74 ($0.91) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier Oil PLC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 91.92 ($1.14).

Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) traded down 3.82% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 63.00. 4,382,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Premier Oil PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 38.15 and a 1-year high of GBX 99.50. The stock’s market cap is GBX 321.80 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 70.85.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/premier-oil-plc-pmo-given-speculative-buy-rating-at-gmp-securities.html.

About Premier Oil PLC

Premier Oil plc is an independent exploration and production company with oil and gas interests in the North Sea, South East Asia, Pakistan, the Falkland Islands and Latin America. The Company is engaged in the business of upstream oil and gas exploration and production. The Company’s operations are located and managed in six business units: the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan (including Mauritania), the United Kingdom, Vietnam and the Rest of the World.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.