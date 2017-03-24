PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) traded down 1.59% on Friday, reaching $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,962 shares. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 312.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $34.32.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (PSK) to Issue Dividend Increase – C$0.06 Per Share” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/prairiesky-royalty-ltd-psk-to-issue-dividend-increase-c0-06-per-share.html.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSK. TD Securities upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.18.

In other news, Director James Estey purchased 4,700 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$154,865.00. Also, insider Cameron Maclean Proctor purchased 2,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$28.38 per share, with a total value of C$56,760.00. Insiders purchased a total of 16,723 shares of company stock valued at $493,107 over the last 90 days.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which holds a portfolio of fee simple mineral title, and oil and gas royalty interests in Canada. The Company’s properties are located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The Company’s assets include the Fee Lands, encompassing approximately 8.8 million acres; the GORR Interests, encompassing approximately 6.6 million acres of the GORR Lands; the GRT Interests, encompassing approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT Lands; approximately 0.2 million acres of Crown Interest Lands primarily in Alberta, and the Seismic License to certain seismic data of Encana Corporation, encompassing approximately 40,010 kilometers of two dimensional seismic and over 10,760 square kilometers of three dimensional seismic.

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.