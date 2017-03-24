PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (PSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) traded down 1.55% during trading on Friday, hitting $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 162,445 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 313.10.

In related news, insider Andrew Phillips bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.08 per share, with a total value of C$280,800.00. Also, Director James Estey bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$154,865.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,723 shares of company stock worth $493,107.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSK. CIBC lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. GMP Securities lowered PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.18.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which holds a portfolio of fee simple mineral title, and oil and gas royalty interests in Canada. The Company’s properties are located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The Company’s assets include the Fee Lands, encompassing approximately 8.8 million acres; the GORR Interests, encompassing approximately 6.6 million acres of the GORR Lands; the GRT Interests, encompassing approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT Lands; approximately 0.2 million acres of Crown Interest Lands primarily in Alberta, and the Seismic License to certain seismic data of Encana Corporation, encompassing approximately 40,010 kilometers of two dimensional seismic and over 10,760 square kilometers of three dimensional seismic.

