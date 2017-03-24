PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (PSK) Increases Dividend to C$0.06 Per Share

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) traded down 1.536% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.245. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,664 shares. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $34.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 313.161.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. GMP Securities decreased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.18.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, insider Andrew Phillips bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.08 per share, with a total value of C$280,800.00. Also, insider Cameron Maclean Proctor bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.38 per share, with a total value of C$56,760.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,723 shares of company stock valued at $493,107.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which holds a portfolio of fee simple mineral title, and oil and gas royalty interests in Canada. The Company’s properties are located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The Company’s assets include the Fee Lands, encompassing approximately 8.8 million acres; the GORR Interests, encompassing approximately 6.6 million acres of the GORR Lands; the GRT Interests, encompassing approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT Lands; approximately 0.2 million acres of Crown Interest Lands primarily in Alberta, and the Seismic License to certain seismic data of Encana Corporation, encompassing approximately 40,010 kilometers of two dimensional seismic and over 10,760 square kilometers of three dimensional seismic.

