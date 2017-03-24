Potbelly Corp (PBPB) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 244.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,977 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.32% of Potbelly Corp worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly Corp by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly Corp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly Corp during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly Corp during the third quarter valued at $229,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) opened at 13.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $333.44 million, a PE ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. Potbelly Corp has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Potbelly Corp had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Potbelly Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Potbelly Corp will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Potbelly Corp (PBPB) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/potbelly-corp-pbpb-shares-bought-by-state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

In other news, insider Anne Ewing sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew J. Revord sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $131,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Potbelly Corp Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept offering sandwiches, salads and other menu items. The Company owns and operates Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The Company also has domestic and international franchise operations of Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops.

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.