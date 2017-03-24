Potbelly Corp (PBPB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) traded up 0.75% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.40. 43,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $335.95 million, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.96. Potbelly Corp has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18.

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Potbelly Corp had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm earned $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Potbelly Corp will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew J. Revord sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anne Ewing sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Potbelly Corp by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Potbelly Corp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly Corp during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly Corp during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corp Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation owns and operates Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The Company has domestic and international franchise operations of Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops. As of December 25, 2016, the Company operated Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in 29 states and the District of Columbia.

