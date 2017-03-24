Plantronics Inc (PLT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Plantronics, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lightweight communications headsets and headset accessories and services. In addition, the company manufactures and markets specialty telephone products, such as amplified telephone handsets and specialty telephones for hearing-impaired users, and noise-canceling handsets for use in high-noise environments. “

Separately, Roth Capital set a $63.00 price objective on Plantronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) traded up 1.13% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 25,376 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.57. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $57.79.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm earned $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.26 million. Plantronics had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post $3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/plantronics-inc-plt-downgraded-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

In related news, Director Greggory C. Hammann sold 8,313 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $450,897.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,668.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider S Kenneth Kannappan sold 6,415 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $343,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,635,583. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,107 shares of company stock worth $1,614,969 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 112.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 42,551 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 24.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 318,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after buying an additional 63,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the third quarter worth about $4,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc (Plantronics) is engaged in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets for business and consumer applications, and other specialty products for the hearing impaired. The Company is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints and accessories for the business and consumer markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.