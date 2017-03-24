Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) Now Covered by Wedbush

Stock analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLNT. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital set a $23.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) opened at 19.63 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 485.81%. The firm earned $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, Director Marc Grondahl sold 99,949 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $2,061,947.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $395,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 993,103 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,176. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-owned stores and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to its franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic.

