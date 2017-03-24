Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Position in Target Co. (TGT)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,635 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Alpha Management LP raised its position in Target by 118.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP now owns 29,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Target by 6.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,849,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $333,040,000 after buying an additional 292,180 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 3.9% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 112,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Aetna Inc. PA acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $10,470,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) opened at 53.14 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $84.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average is $68.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post $4.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Position in Target Co. (TGT)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/pittenger-anderson-inc-increases-position-in-target-co-tgt.html.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vetr raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.98 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Instinet cut their price target on shares of Target to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Target from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.79.

In other Target news, insider Cathy R. Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald R. Knauss acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.86 per share, with a total value of $548,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,404.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,073,750. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation offers everyday essentials and merchandise to its customers. The Company sells a range of general merchandise and food through its store and digital channels. The Company’s general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items.

Receive News & Ratings for Target Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.