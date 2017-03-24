Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 365 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,774 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in FedEx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,215,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,902,048,000 after buying an additional 408,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in FedEx by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,119,340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,243,606,000 after buying an additional 567,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in FedEx by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,440,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,012,949,000 after buying an additional 356,096 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 23.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,685,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $643,835,000 after buying an additional 696,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in FedEx by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,338,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $583,110,000 after buying an additional 95,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) opened at 189.19 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $201.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.24 and a 200 day moving average of $184.36. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.14.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.27. The firm earned $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post $12.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective (up from $209.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.57 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.85.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 34,580 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.22, for a total value of $6,612,387.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,735,795.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

