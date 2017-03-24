Piper Jaffray Companies Lowers Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) to Neutral

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Forward View upgraded shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) opened at 5.03 on Friday. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $209.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of -0.55.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company earned $221.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.73 million. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings had a return on equity of 564.51% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Piper Jaffray Companies Lowers Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) to Neutral” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/piper-jaffray-companies-lowers-sportsmans-warehouse-holdings-inc-spwh-to-neutral.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Airain ltd acquired a new stake in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings during the third quarter worth $141,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings during the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. The Company has outdoor specialty store base in the Western United States and Alaska. The Company has over 70 stores across approximately 20 states, which are located in power, neighborhood and lifestyle centers. The Company also operates several single-unit, standalone locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.