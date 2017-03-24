Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas development company on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) opened at 181.55 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $30.83 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.79. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $134.14 and a 52-week high of $199.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm earned $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post $1.86 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/pioneer-natural-resources-pxd-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-29th.html.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Williams Capital downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price (up previously from $254.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.23.

In related news, insider Scott D. Sheffield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total transaction of $591,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 608,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,034,063.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $231,852.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,498 shares in the company, valued at $49,364,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,358 shares of company stock worth $1,614,482. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.