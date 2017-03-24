Pioneer Energy Services Corp (PES) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 72.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PES. Capital One Financial Corp. began coverage on Pioneer Energy Services Corp in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Energy Services Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Pioneer Energy Services Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wunderlich raised Pioneer Energy Services Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pioneer Energy Services Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) opened at 4.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The company’s market cap is $311.77 million. Pioneer Energy Services Corp has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.47 million. Pioneer Energy Services Corp had a negative net margin of 45.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Energy Services Corp will post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Pioneer Energy Services Corp (PES) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/pioneer-energy-services-corp-pes-rating-reiterated-by-scotiabank.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Pioneer Energy Services Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Energy Services Corp during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Energy Services Corp during the third quarter valued at $282,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Pioneer Energy Services Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Pioneer Energy Services Corp during the third quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling services and production services to a group of independent oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally in Colombia. The Company operates through two segments, which include drilling services segment and production services segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.