Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (T)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $28,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 86,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,236,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 45,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) opened at 41.65 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $255.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.14 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post $2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vetr upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.59 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.64.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company offers communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. It operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Business Solutions segment includes various categories, including wireless service, fixed strategic services, legacy voice and data services, other services and wireless equipment.

