Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $20,988,000 Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,038 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble Co were worth $20,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co by 4.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 148,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,586,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co by 25.0% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 31,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co by 12.6% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Co by 2.0% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) opened at 90.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.95. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $79.10 and a 52-week high of $92.00.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble Co had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company earned $16.90 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post $3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble Co in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble Co in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Procter & Gamble Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Vetr lowered Procter & Gamble Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.43 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Procter & Gamble Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.73.

In other Procter & Gamble Co news, insider Juan Fernando Posada sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,545.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 20,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,819,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,936 shares of company stock valued at $35,928,133 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

