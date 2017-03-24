Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $101,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) opened at 111.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.79 and a 200 day moving average of $105.81. The stock has a market cap of $159.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $112.38.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 56.16%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post $5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group AG raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo to $121.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.94.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Trudell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $986,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,632.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kirk Tanner sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $605,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,914,122.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,343 shares of company stock worth $4,850,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

