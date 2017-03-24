Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) Receives $13.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.
In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 5,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $66,014.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,242 shares of company stock valued at $94,107. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 52.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 191,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 66,036 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 66,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Photronics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Photronics by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 654,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) opened at 10.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. Photronics has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $749.14 million, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.52.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm earned $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post $0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Photronics
Photronics, Inc is a manufacturer of photomasks, which are photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. As of October 30, 2016, the Company operated principally from nine manufacturing facilities: two located in Europe, three in Taiwan, one in Korea and three in the United States.
