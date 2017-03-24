Phoenix Spree Deutschland’s (PSDL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Phoenix Spree Deutschland Ltd (LON:PSDL) in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Shares of Phoenix Spree Deutschland (LON:PSDL) traded up 0.74% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 238.00. 120,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is GBX 220.13 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.00 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.00. Phoenix Spree Deutschland has a 12 month low of GBX 166.75 and a 12 month high of GBX 251.50.

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Company Profile

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited is an investment company. The Company invests in residential and commercial properties in Germany. Its segments include Residential and Commercial. The Company offers shareholders an exposure to the German real estate market, particularly residential property in Berlin and other secondary German cities.

