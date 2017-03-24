Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 512,643 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $12,559,753.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,649,357 shares in the company, valued at $481,409,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) opened at 24.41 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post $1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Phoenix Investments Holdings L Sells 512,643 Shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/phoenix-investments-holdings-l-sells-512643-shares-of-marcus-millichap-inc-mmi-stock.html.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth $24,075,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,508,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,308,000 after buying an additional 367,189 shares during the period. Steel Canyon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth $6,195,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth $4,758,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the third quarter worth $3,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

MMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marcus & Millichap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc is a brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to its clients. It also offers two services to its clients, such as commercial real estate investment brokerage, and financing and ancillary services.

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.