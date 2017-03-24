Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $11.00 price objective on Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 25th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.42 to $10.63 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) opened at 9.05 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $59.03 billion. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Princeton Alpha Management LP purchased a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras during the third quarter valued at about $418,000. Horseman Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 28.6% in the third quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,775,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,204,000 after buying an additional 2,175,300 shares during the period. Airain ltd bought a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras during the third quarter worth about $939,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 49.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,393 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 43,638 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras during the third quarter worth about $4,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Company Profile

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras is a Brazil-based integrated oil and gas company. The Company’s activities are divided into five business segments: Exploration and Production (E&P), which focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGL) and natural gas in Brazil and abroad; Refining, Transportation and Marketing, which mainly covers the refining, logistics, transport and trading of crude oil and oil products, export of ethanol, as well as extraction and processing of shale; Gas and Power, which includes transportation and trading of LNG and natural gas, as well as generation and sale of electricity; Distribution, which sells oil products through own retail network and wholesale channels, and Biofuels, which includes the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as ethanol-related activities.

