Perry Ellis International, Inc. (PERY) Receives $29.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PERY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

PERY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Perry Ellis International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Perry Ellis International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perry Ellis International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Perry Ellis International in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

In related news, insider Luis S. Paez sold 10,000 shares of Perry Ellis International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $243,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perry Ellis International by 131.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 56,363 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Perry Ellis International by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 85,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 27,627 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perry Ellis International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perry Ellis International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,541,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Perry Ellis International by 48.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) opened at 21.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. Perry Ellis International has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company’s market capitalization is $318.26 million.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $204 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.68 million. Perry Ellis International had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Perry Ellis International will post $2.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc is an apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets and licenses its products nationally and internationally at multiple price points and across all levels of retail distribution. It operates through four segments: Men’s Sportswear and Swim, Women’s Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer and Licensing.

