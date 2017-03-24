Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $461,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. First American Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 92.7% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) opened at 125.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.45 and a 200-day moving average of $116.71. The firm has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $105.25 and a one year high of $127.52.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $9.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post $7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.39%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HON shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.81 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.99.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

