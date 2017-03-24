Perritt Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 7,824 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 9,156 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) opened at 44.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $45.84.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company earned $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 113.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Robert E. Funck sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $1,160,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Bird sold 13,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $595,254.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,228.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,139 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott) is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a line of healthcare products. The Company operates in four business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

