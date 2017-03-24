Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT) Insider Sells C$26,348.45 in Stock

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) insider Gary C. Jackson sold 16,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total value of C$26,348.45.

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) traded down 0.62% during trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 28,268 shares. Perpetual Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.94 million and a P/E ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PMT. TD Securities upgraded Perpetual Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$1.70 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Perpetual Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 target price on Perpetual Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, GMP Securities upgraded Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.00.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc (Perpetual) is a Canada-based oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in finding, developing, producing and marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), oil and bitumen. Perpetual’s business consists of operations in Alberta focused on exploring and developing the natural gas and NGL resource opportunities in the deep basin in west central Alberta; the exploration for and extraction of heavy oil in eastern Alberta; the development and production of shallow natural gas from mature producing regions in eastern Alberta; bitumen opportunities in northeast Alberta, and interest in a commercial gas storage business through the operation and ownership in a gas storage facility at Warwick in east central Alberta.

