Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays PLC cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/performance-food-group-co-pfgc-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) traded up 0.21% on Friday, hitting $23.35. 353,430 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of -0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.61. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $28.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post $1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Capital Partners V sold 9,728,297 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $220,540,492.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 66,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products. The Company operates through three segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized and Vistar. The Performance Foodservice segment distributes a range of national brands, customer brands, and branded food and food-related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.