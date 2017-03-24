Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) Position Held by Allianz Asset Management AG

Allianz Asset Management AG held its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,845 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG owned 0.10% of Perficient worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,870,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,189,000 after buying an additional 133,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Perficient by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,567,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,742,000 after buying an additional 198,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Perficient by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,811,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after buying an additional 40,291 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 77.9% in the third quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 964,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,950,000 after buying an additional 422,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Perficient by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after buying an additional 51,532 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) opened at 17.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $613.81 million, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business earned $119.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 4.86%. Perficient’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In other Perficient news, insider Jeffrey S. Davis sold 56,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $1,009,250.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,936 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,691.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $359,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc is an information technology and management consulting firm. The Company designs, builds and delivers business-driven technology solutions using third-party software products. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, content management (CM), business process management (BPM), and customer relationship management (CRM), among others.

