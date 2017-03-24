PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG

PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group AG to $121.00 in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEP. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Vetr downgraded PepsiCo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating and set a $97.84 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CLSA reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.94.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) traded up 0.20% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,968 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.81. The company has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $112.38.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post $5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.01%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Trudell sold 9,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $986,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,632.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vivek Sankaran sold 2,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,111,640.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,480. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11,898.4% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 146,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 145,637 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

