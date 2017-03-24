Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) Receives $27.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

PEBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) opened at 31.20 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $560.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 18.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post $1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 160.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,869,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 213.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 42,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 29,173 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in banking, investment, insurance and trust solutions. The Company operates principally through its subsidiary, Peoples Bank, National Association (Peoples Bank). The Company’s products and services include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

