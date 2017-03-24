Pengrowth Energy Corp (PGH) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Pengrowth Energy Corp (NYSE:PGH) (TSE:PGF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pengrowth Energy Corp to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pengrowth Energy Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (up from $2.25) on shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up from $1.50) on shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.99.

Shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp (NYSE:PGH) opened at 1.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. Pengrowth Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The firm’s market cap is $591.52 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 41,787,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,065,000 after buying an additional 1,734,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,539,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,367,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 77,700 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp by 132.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,957,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,114,244 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp by 31.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 950,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 224,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

About Pengrowth Energy Corp

Pengrowth Energy Corporation is a resource company, which is engaged in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of oil and natural gas assets. The Company owns and operates Lindbergh thermal project, which is located in the Cold Lake area of Alberta and encompasses over 42.5 sections of land.

