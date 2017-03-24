Peel Hunt Boosts Impax Asset Management Group Plc (IPX) Price Target to GBX 84

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 76 ($0.94) to GBX 84 ($1.04) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX) opened at 75.75 on Friday. Impax Asset Management Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 40.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 78.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 80.57 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 59.47.

Impax Asset Management Group Plc Company Profile

Impax Asset Management Group plc is an investment company offering listed and private equity strategies primarily to institutional clients. The Company has six listed equity strategies: Specialists, Leaders, Water, Asia-Pacific, Global Opportunities, and Food and Agriculture. Its real assets business comprises renewable power generation and sustainable property private equity funds.

