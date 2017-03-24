Peak Resorts Inc to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share, FBR & Co Forecasts (SKIS)

Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:SKIS) – Stock analysts at FBR & Co issued their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for Peak Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. FBR & Co analyst B. Crockett anticipates that the firm will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter. FBR & Co currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Peak Resorts’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.55 million. Peak Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

SKIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Peak Resorts in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Peak Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Shares of Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) traded down 0.472% on Friday, hitting $5.275. 23,813 shares of the stock were exchanged. Peak Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. The company’s market cap is $73.76 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peak Resorts by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Peak Resorts by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peak Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $927,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peak Resorts during the third quarter valued at $163,000. 50.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%.

Peak Resorts Company Profile

Peak Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns or leases, and operates day ski and overnight drive ski resorts. The Company’s ski resort operations consist of snow skiing, snowboarding and snow sports areas in Wildwood and Weston, Missouri; Bellefontaine and Cleveland, Ohio; Paoli, Indiana; Blakeslee and Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania; Bartlett, Bennington and Pinkham Notch, New Hampshire; West Dover, Vermont, and Hunter, New York, and an 18 hole golf course in West Dover, Vermont.

