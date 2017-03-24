Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Rachel Kentleton purchased 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,376.10 ($1,699.52).

Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) opened at 986.00 on Friday. Paypoint plc has a 52 week low of GBX 700.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,176.51. The firm’s market cap is GBX 671.56 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 986.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,008.16.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Paypoint plc (PAY) Insider Rachel Kentleton Buys 139 Shares” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/paypoint-plc-pay-insider-rachel-kentleton-buys-139-shares.html.

A number of analysts have commented on PAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,069 ($13.20) price target on shares of Paypoint plc in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.73) price objective on shares of Paypoint plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,162 ($14.35) price objective on shares of Paypoint plc in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Paypoint plc from GBX 1,150 ($14.20) to GBX 1,110 ($13.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.73) price objective on shares of Paypoint plc in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,081.83 ($13.36).

Paypoint plc Company Profile

PayPoint plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries provide specialist consumer payment, and other services and products, transaction processing and settlement. It offers clients streamlined consumer payment processing and transaction routing in an integrated solution, through MultiPay.

Receive News & Ratings for Paypoint plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypoint plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.