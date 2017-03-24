Paul T. White Sells 2,737 Shares of Era Group Inc (ERA) Stock

Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) SVP Paul T. White sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $32,077.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) traded down 1.16% on Friday, reaching $11.93. 19,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $249.73 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. Era Group Inc has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $17.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERA. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Era Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,585,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after buying an additional 75,999 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Era Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,207,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Era Group during the third quarter worth about $483,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Era Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 58,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Era Group during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Era Group

Era Group Inc is engaged in operating helicopters. The Company’s helicopters transport personnel to, from and between offshore oil and gas production platforms, drilling rigs and other installations. The Company also dry-leases helicopters to third-party helicopter operators and foreign affiliates. The primary users of the Company’s helicopter services are international, integrated and independent oil and gas exploration, development and production companies.

