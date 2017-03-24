Paul M. Meurer Sells 16,500 Shares of Realty Income Corp (O) Stock

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) opened at 59.68 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $52.72 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.87.

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.54 million. Realty Income Corp had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 17 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income Corp’s previous apr 17 dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 4.27%. Realty Income Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 230.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America Corp downgraded Realty Income Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realty Income Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Realty Income Corp in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Realty Income Corp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Realty Income Corp by 1,745.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income Corp by 10,596.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Trust Co acquired a new position in Realty Income Corp during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income Corp by 3.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology and capital markets capabilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 4,944 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, with over 83.0 million square feet of leasable space leased to 248 different commercial tenants doing business in 47 separate industries.

