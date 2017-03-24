Paul J. Taubman Acquires 16,500 Shares of PJT Partners Inc (PJT) Stock

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) Chairman Paul J. Taubman bought 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.55 per share, with a total value of $603,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 448,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,408,464.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) opened at 35.12 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $38.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64. The stock’s market capitalization is $650.32 million.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.22. PJT Partners had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 215.12%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc will post $1.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America Corp assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc is an advisory-focused investment bank. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations and fund placement, and secondary advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors and governments. Its segment includes activities providing strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations and fund placement and secondary advisory services.

