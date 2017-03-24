Paul Emery Bourque Purchases 50,000 Shares of ClearStream Energy Services Inc (CSM) Stock

ClearStream Energy Services Inc (TSE:CSM) Director Paul Emery Bourque acquired 50,000 shares of ClearStream Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00.

Paul Emery Bourque also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Paul Emery Bourque acquired 15,000 shares of ClearStream Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,600.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Paul Emery Bourque acquired 49,500 shares of ClearStream Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,890.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Paul Emery Bourque acquired 100,000 shares of ClearStream Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

Shares of ClearStream Energy Services Inc (TSE:CSM) traded up 2.04% on Friday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 190,660 shares. The firm’s market cap is $27.49 million. ClearStream Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/paul-emery-bourque-purchases-50000-shares-of-clearstream-energy-services-inc-csm-stock.html.

About ClearStream Energy Services

ClearStream Energy Services Inc, formerly Tuckamore Capital Management Inc, is a Canada-based integrated provider of upstream, midstream and downstream production services to the energy industry in Western Canada. Its products and services are offered under the following divisions: Energy Services, Fabrication, Wear Technologies, as well as Transportation and Pipe Logistics.

