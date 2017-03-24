Paul Emery Bourque Purchases 50,000 Shares of ClearStream Energy Services Inc (CSM) Stock

ClearStream Energy Services Inc (TSE:CSM) Director Paul Emery Bourque acquired 50,000 shares of ClearStream Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00.
Paul Emery Bourque also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 14th, Paul Emery Bourque acquired 15,000 shares of ClearStream Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,600.00.
- On Thursday, March 9th, Paul Emery Bourque acquired 49,500 shares of ClearStream Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,890.00.
- On Friday, February 10th, Paul Emery Bourque acquired 100,000 shares of ClearStream Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.
Shares of ClearStream Energy Services Inc (TSE:CSM) traded up 2.04% on Friday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 190,660 shares. The firm’s market cap is $27.49 million. ClearStream Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.
About ClearStream Energy Services
ClearStream Energy Services Inc, formerly Tuckamore Capital Management Inc, is a Canada-based integrated provider of upstream, midstream and downstream production services to the energy industry in Western Canada. Its products and services are offered under the following divisions: Energy Services, Fabrication, Wear Technologies, as well as Transportation and Pipe Logistics.
